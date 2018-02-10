NEW DELHI: Home Minister Rajnath Singh today spoke to the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and took stock of the situation arising out of the terror attack on an Army camp in Jammu.

During the telephonic conversation, the home minister sought details from Director General of Police S P Vaid on the terrorist attack on the Army camp in Jammu, according to a tweet by the Home Minister's Office.

"The DGP has apprised him of the situation.The MHA is closely monitoring the situation," the tweet said.

A group of Jaish-e-Mohammed militants attacked the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu city in the early hours today, leaving three Armymen and daughter of an Army personnel injured, officials said.