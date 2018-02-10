LUCKNOW: After facing rout in 2014 LS and 2017 UP Assembly election, opposition in Uttar Pradesh had been trying repeatedly to stitch up a grand anti-BJP alliance, now the announcement of Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypoll has thrown up

another chance to major political players parties to come together to stop saffron surge ahead of crucial 2019 General Election.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has been dropping enough hints to lead an alliance against the BJP in state or even at the national level. He has been giving open offers to blue brigade chief Mayawati to join hands but she seems reluctant at the moment. Similarly, though SP and Congress had untied their knot ahead of UP Urban Local Body polls and pitted candidates against each other, emotionally both the parties are still together keeping options for future possibilities open.

However, all want to regain their lost glory in the state by winning Gorakhpur and Phulpur handing out a moral jolt to the BJP. Initially, after the resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Maurya from Gorakhpur and

Phulpur, respectively, following their election to UP Council, in September last year, the political landscape was abuzz with strong speculations over Mayawati contesting from either of the two seats as joint opposition candidate to put a tough fight for the BJP. Mayawati had quit her Rajya Sabha membership in July last year as a mark of protest against the chair for alleged denial of opportunity to raise issues related to Dalits.

In her address, blue brigade chief, on Saturday, exhorted her cadre to get into active mode for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ignoring Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypoll deliberately. In fact, as a policy matter, BSP doesn’t contest bypolls.

The Congress, meanwhile, having won two LS bypolls recently in Rajasthan and raised its tally in Gujarat assembly, wants to revive its pride and prestige in UP. However, the party had fared badly both in Gorakhpur and Phulpur in 2014 general elections. So they may not be as confident of going it alone on the two seats but have yet to open cards.

Political experts believe that with BJP’s popularity graph witnessing a little downslide owing to anti-incumbency, UP bypoll is an opportunity for the opposition to test its will to unite and also the political waters in the most crucial state of the country ahead of bigger trial in 2019.

While Samajwadis believe that they should be supported by all as they are the major political force in the region, BSP is reluctant to play second fiddle. “Entire opposition should join hands to defeat the BJP in upcoming bypolls and then in Lok Sabha next year,” says SP leader and party,” spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.

“BSP, if at all, decides to contest bypoll, may focus on Phulpur which has a sizeable chunk of Dalits and MBCs,” says JP Shukla, a political commentator.

“The decision rests with Behenji,” says a BSP MLA on the condition of anonymity adding she should also take senior party leaders into loop over the issue. “It is a chance for Mayawati to rescue sagging morale of her party cadre following electoral reverses in 2014 Lok Sabha elections when her party drew a blank, and then in 2017 UP polls when BSP tally fell to its lowest 19 from 80,” says Shukla.

However, another senior BSP leader said that Mayawati would not take chance to contest the by-election for a seat with tenure of less than a year. “Any defeat now will reflect badly on her party’s prospects in 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” he maintained.

Congress, political experts said, too would like to stitch an alliance with other opposition parties given its poor performance in Gorakhpur and Phulpur.