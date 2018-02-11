JAMMU: Two people were killed and 30 others injured in two separate road accidents in Doda and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir today, a police official said.

Two people were killed and two others injured when their car skidded off the road and fell into a 150-feet deep gorge near Bhaderwah in Doda district, he said.

The car was on its way to Bhalara when it met with the accident, he said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition was stated to be critical.

In separate incident, 28 people were injured when their bus turned turtle after colliding with a truck on Jammu-Punjab National Highway, the official said.

The bus, coming from Punjab, turned turtle after it collided with a truck which it was trying to overtake at Jatwal village in Samba district, he said.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and some critically injured people were later shifted to the Government Medical College here for specialised treatment.