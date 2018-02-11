JAMMU: As many as 28 people were today injured when their bus turned turtle after colliding with a truck on Jammu-Punjab National Highway, police said.

The bus, coming from Punjab, turned turtle after it collided with a truck which it was trying to overtake at Jatwal village in Samba district, they said.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and some critically injured people were later shifted to the Government Medical College here for specialised treatment.