28 people injured in bus accident on Jammu-Punjab National Highway
By PTI | Published: 11th February 2018 07:07 PM |
Last Updated: 11th February 2018 07:25 PM | A+A A- |
JAMMU: As many as 28 people were today injured when their bus turned turtle after colliding with a truck on Jammu-Punjab National Highway, police said.
The bus, coming from Punjab, turned turtle after it collided with a truck which it was trying to overtake at Jatwal village in Samba district, they said.
All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and some critically injured people were later shifted to the Government Medical College here for specialised treatment.