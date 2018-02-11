BHOPAL: Two teenage girls, both students of Class XI at a government school, sustained facial burns allegedly in an acid attack by motorbike-borne unidentified men in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened near Likhani village in Gadasarai area of Dindori district (500 km from Bhopal) when the Class XI students were on way from home to their school for appearing in the second shift of the ongoing exam.

Suddenly two men riding a red coloured Honda motorbike stopped near them and threw acid on the two girls, before fleeing from the spot.

Before local residents could chase the two men on motorbike, they sped away from the scene, alleged Monu Jharia, the brother of one of the two girls.

Both the girls who have sustained facial burns were first rushed to the Dindori district hospital, from where the doctors referred them for treatment by a plastic surgeon to Jabalpur, said SP Dindori K Kartikeyan.

“A case of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by acid and crime committed with common intent has been registered by police against the two unidentified accused under Section 307, 326A and 34 of IPC. Some suspects have been rounded up for questioning based on vital clues revealed by the investigations,” Kartikeyan told The New Indian Express.

The sub divisional officer police (SDOP-Dindori) Bhagat Singh Gotharia who is supervising the investigations in the case said as per primary investigations the acid attack was perpetrated by two men riding a mobike. While the man driving the two-wheeler was wearing a helmet, the pillion rider was wearing a black mask on face to hide his identity. Also, the registration plate of the mobike too had been covered with a cloth suggesting that the acid attack was done in a planned manner.

Importantly, in 2013, taking cognizance of rise in acid attack cases across the country, the Supreme Court had cracked down on over the counter sale of acid at shops.