Qasim Ilyas (AIMPLB member) said to the media that the committee has unanimously decided to remove Salman Nadwi. (Twitter Photo; ANi)

HYDERABAD: Condemning AIMPLB member Maulana Salman Nadvi's stand on Babri Masjid issue which states "the masjid should be shifted to settle the mandir-masjid dispute", the Board on Sunday suspended him from the membership of AIMPLB working committee.

Addressing media on the third day of 26th plenary session of AIMPLB working committee being held in the city, committee member and Babri Masjid Action Committee convener Qasim Rasool Ilyas, on Sunday, confirmed Nadvi's

suspension and severely criticised his move of meeting Art of Living founder Sri Sri

Ravi Shankar to share his suggestion about Babri Masjid issue and of making his stand public.

Nadvi’s move had triggered a heated argument in the AIMPLB working committee meeting here on Friday, with many members demanding action against him.

At the Friday meet, a few Board members, namely QR Ilyas and Kamaal Farooqui asserted that “strong action be taken against Maulana Nadvi as his suggestion is ‘unacceptable and ridiculous’. A committee comprising four Board members — president Maulana Mohd Rabey Hassani Nadvi, general secretaries Maulana Wali Rahmani and Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, and Jamiatul Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madni was formed to carry a probe and to recommend a suitable action against Nadvi. The matter was further discussed by about 500 delegates in a closed door meeting on Saturday at the plenary session of the Board.

On Babri Masjid issue, the Board, on Saturday, had said that Supreme Court is of the view that the case is related to the title of the land and does not relate to the matter of faith or belief.