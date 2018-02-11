Army jawan allegedly shot by BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh
MORENA: An army jawan was critically injured after being shot at allegedly by a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena on Sunday.
Jawan Anshu Tomar's friend, who was on the spot at the time of the incident, has accused Nitu Tomar of shooting the former.
The reason behind the attack is said to be an old dispute.