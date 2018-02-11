JAMMU: The terror attack on an Army camp here reflects the "failure and weakness" of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said today suggesting that a "policy paralysis" prevailed in the country.

"We do not want to play politics over the attack at a time when terrorists from the neighbouring country are targeting our forces and their families in their homes...(But) why are army installations are being attacked one after the other which means that the Central government has failed," Azad told reporters here.

The former chief minister said his party was "saddened" by the terror attack on the Army camp at Sunjuwan which left five soldiers and a civilian dead.

"We are saddened by the attack which is the latest in a series of attacks in the past several weeks in which a number of our soldiers were killed or injured. Civilians are also getting killed and injured on borders. We condemn Pakistan and its forces for such actions," he said.

Azad said he visited the injured soldiers and their family members in the hospital this morning and expressed grief to the families of the martyrs and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured on behalf of his party leadership.

However, the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha said the attack reflects the "failure and weakness" of the policies of the government.

"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Finance Minister (Arun Jaitley) talked about policy paralysis time and again.

We want to know whether the policy paralysis is this time around or during our period," he said.

The Congress leader praised National Conference working president Omar Abdullah for disassociating from the action of one of his party MLAs in the legislative Assembly yesterday.

He, however, criticized Speaker Kavinder Gupta's remark about Rohingya Muslims.

"With regret I am saying that one of the (NC) MLAs shouted Pakistan 'Zindabad' slogan but want to thank his party, National Conference, which disassociated from his action. Omar deserves praise for his prompt statement on the issue. It is very regretful that an MLA speaks like this," Azad said.

He added that like the statement of the MLA, the Speaker's statement on Rohingya Muslims was "equally irresponsible”. The Army has made it clear that the terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JEM), he said.

"The irresponsible statements, whether by the Speaker or the MLA, are bound to divide the community," he said.

Asked about the stand of his party on the Rohingya settlers, he said the BJP had made it an issue, otherwise there was no input that any of them was involved in terror.

It is also part of the BJP's divide and rule formula, he alleged.

Earlier addressing the one-day convention of the party, he came down heavy on the BJP led NDA government and said it came to power by misleading people of the country on falsehood over security and other issues.

"The 56-inch chest has become the international prime minister and is least bothered and concerned over the happenings in the country. He has forget which country he is ruling. He is advising America, British, China and Japan," Azad said targeting Modi.

He said Jammu and Kashmir recorded highest ceasefire violations, killings of security personnel and civilians during the past four years.

Attacking the BJP, Azad said "they have exhausted all other weapons like security of the country, unemployment and farmers' issues, now they are out to divide the people in the name of religion," he alleged.

He said the incidence of rape had also assumed an alarming proportion and the government had miserably failed to deal with the problem.

