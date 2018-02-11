HYDERABAD: With the Supreme Court hearing final arguments in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board today said it was ready for negotiations based on "fair justice and equal honour".

The 26th plenary meeting of the board is underway here since yesterday.

AIMPLB general secretary Moulana Wali Rehamani addressed the meeting today where he reiterated the board's stand that "once a Masjid is (always a) Masjid" and that the board was ready for negotiations based on "fair justice and equal honor", according to a release.

"Regarding the contentious Babri Masjid issue, he elaborated (on) the legal battle in the apex court. He said the court already is of the view that the case is related to the title of the land and does not relate to the matter of faith or belief," the AIMPLB release said.

The working committee of the AIMPLB had met yesterday evening. In a statement issued later, the board said it "once again emphasises the basic level of Shariah that the land dedicated for Masjid cannot be sold, gifted or in any way alienated".

Earlier, Art Of Living (AOL) founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had held a meeting in Bengaluru with Muslim leaders, including members from the AIMPLB and the Sunni Waqf Board.

After the meeting, the AOL had said some eminent members of the Sunni Waqf Board, the AIMPLB and others met Ravi Shankar and expressed support for an out-of-court settlement of the Ayodhya dispute and "supported the proposal of shifting the Masjid outside to another place".

On the triple talaq bill issue, Rehamani lauded the stand taken by opposition parties who stalled the bill in the Rajya Sabha, the AIMPLB release said.

"In his report...Rahamani shows concern over the threat to the personal law with the instant triple talaq issue, the (his) report appreciates the stand of opposition parties in Rajya Sabha, where the bill was stalled," it said.

"He requested the personal law board to suggest and guide the Muslims and asked the plenary to evolve a strategy (on) how to stop the union government move from passing the bill," it said.

The government wants to interfere in the personal law, the sanctity of which is guaranteed by the Indian Constitution, the release quoted Rehamani as saying.