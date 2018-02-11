PATNA: The election for Bihar State Bar Council will be held on March 27 and the process would begin tomorrow with filing of nomination papers, a top official of the Council said.



Advocate General Lalit Kishore, who is the chairman of the council, announced the dates for election and appointment of returning officer for the State Bar Council election.



Kishore is the chairman of the special committee of the State Bar Council after completion of its five year term that ended two years ago.



The Bihar State Bar Council, Patna, is a statutory legal body meant to regulate legal profession and education across the state.



The nominations to fill 25 members of the State Bar Council will be filed between February 12 and 17, 2018 while the polling for 25 members of the council will be held on March 27 between 9 am to 5 pm, Kishore told PTI.



Additional Advocate General S Raza Ahmad, a senior advocate of Patna high court, has been appointed as Returning Officer to conduct the polls, he said adding that there will be five Assistant Returning Officers to assist him.



Around 60,000 advocates from across the state will elect a 25 member council and later the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the State Bar Council will be elected by these 25 members.



Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the Bar Council of India to hold elections by the end of March 31.