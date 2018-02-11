AGARTALA: A BJP youth leader along with 9 party workers were attacked by CPI(M) supporters with sticks and bombs at Ranirbazar, about 12 km from here, the saffron party alleged today.

Ten persons including Sushanta Chowdhury, BJP candidate of Majlishpur Assembly constituency, were injured in the attack, BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb said.

The CPI(M), however, denied the allegation and said that the BJP had carried out the attack instead and one CPI(M) worker was indergoing treatment at a hospital.

Chowdhury said a group of CPI(M) activists attacked him with sticks and hurled a bomb when he was meeting party workers.

“The attack was aimed at killing me and taking benefit of my absence ahead of the polls,” Chowdhury told reporters.

Election to the 60-member Tripura Assembly would be held on February 18.

Chowdhury said he was injured but would continue with the election campaign.

Chowdhury is contesting against five-term CPI(M) MLA and state transport minister Manik Dey from the constituency.

Superintendent of Police (Control) Pradip De said a complaint was filed about an attack with Ranirbazaar police station and investigation has begon on the incident.

However, no one has been arrested in this connection so far, De said.

He denied knowledge of any bombs being hurled in the clash but said the police fired three tear gas shells and resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

CPI(M) state secretary Bijan Dhar said allegations of BJP were completely baseless.

Dhar claimed his party workers were attacked by the BJP workers and one CPI(M) supporter was injured and is now admitted to Gobind Ballabh Pant Hospital.