NEW DELHI: A seating-cum-luggage coach of the Varanasi-bound Kashi Vishwanath Express caught fire today at the Hapur railway station, around 65 km from the national capital.

No passenger was injured in the incident.

"After loading parcels in front SLR (seating cum luggage rake), such rakes are sealed and the fire was noticed at that time by the guard who attended to it immediately," said Nitin Chowdhury, spokesperson, Northern Railways.

"The rake has been detached. No injuries have been reported," he said.

While the cause of the fire was still being investigated, prima facie, officials suspected that flammable materials used to seal the rake could have resulted in the blaze.

The fire was noticed at around 02:14 PM and the fire brigade arrived at 02:20 PM, officials said.

The fire in the coach was soon doused, they said.

The Divisional Railway Manager and senior officials have also been rushed to the spot, Chowdhury said.

The SLR coaches are divided into 2:1 in sitting and luggage portions. The guard also gets accommodated in them. Usually for any train running with Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches, two SLR coaches are present.