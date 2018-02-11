MUMBAI: Fire was detected aboard an Air India Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight just as it was preparing for takeoff, official sources said here on Sunday. There are no immediate reports of any casualtiest.

According to the sources, the incident happened around 9.21 pm when the Airbus A-321 flight AI 091, with 182 passengers, was getting ready for takeoff.

Barely five minutes later, an airport ground official who was following the aircraft, reported "a visible fire in the port engine" and the flight pilot incharge switched off both the engines and aborted the takeoff.

The aircraft was towed to the bay for further examination after 10 minutes.