Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Indian community people who enthusiastically welcomed him in Muscat Oman on Sunday. (PTI)

MUSCAT: In the last-leg of his four-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Oman's Muscat.

On his arrival, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial reception at the Royal Airport by Sayyid Fahd Bin Mahmoud Al Said, the Deputy Prime Minister for Council of Ministers of Oman.

He will meet Sultan Qaboos at Bait Al Barakah Royal Palace for a special dinner. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Oman and address Indian community at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

The 'Namo Oman' community event in Bausher expects the presence of at least 25,000 Indian diaspora inside the stadium.

Prime Minister Modi will return to India on February 12.