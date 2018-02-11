GWALIOR: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today handed over a cheque of Rs one crore to Army rifleman Ram Avtar's family at Gwalior.

He reached the residence of the slain rifleman at village Baraua in Gwalior district today evening and handed over the cheque to Ram Avtar's wife Rachna Lodhi.

Chouhan announced a life long pension of Rs 5000 per month for the soldier's mother and a plot or a residential apartment for the family.

On the occasion, Chouhan announced that a statue of the martyr would be established.

Army rifleman Ram Avtar (27) lost his life in heavy firing from Pakistan forces along the Line of Control at Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on February 4.