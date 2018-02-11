NEW DELHI: A high-level panel has said MPs who become members of the Central Social Welfare Board may lose their seats in Parliament.

The joint committee on the office of profit in its report said the nomination of a member to the general body of the Board may lead to their disqualification from Parliament.

The Parliamentary panel took note of the view of the Law and Justice Ministry on the issue, which in its submission before the committee said such MPs may face disqualification.

"...the nomination of a member to the general body of the Central Social Welfare Board (CSWB) may incur disqualification for being a member of Parliament," the panel said in its recently tabled report.

The committee on office of profit is headed by senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra. The panel has 15 members -- 10 from the Lok Sabha and five from the Rajya Sabha.

The CSWB is registered as a non profitable charitable body under the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Its general body consists of 56 members, including the chairperson, two MPs of the Lok Sabha and one MP of the Rajya Sabha and other members belonging to different areas.

Its term is for a period of three years.

The members are appointed by the central government and their membership can also be terminated by the government.