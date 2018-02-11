The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File | AFP)

JAMMU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Sunday reached Sunjwan Army Camp in Jammu to take stock of the situation after the terrorist attack.

The terrorists stormed the Sunjwan army camp in the wee hours of Saturday killing five security personnel and one civilian.

In addition, ten people were injured including a pregnant woman.

The Army has successfully neutralised four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in the ongoing search operation.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is also in Jammu to review the security situation.