LUDHIANA: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah today warned that India would not keep from waging war on Pakistan if it did not stop sending terrorists.

His remark came after Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked an Army camp in Jammu, killing two junior commissioned officers and injuring 6 others, including a Major and a daughter of an Army personnel.

"If Pakistan continued to send militants, India would not stop itself from waging war against it," he said.

Abdullah asked Pakistan to stop sending terrorists if it wanted to improve relations with India.

He said "war cannot solve any problem" and could lead to bad consequences.

"Thus to avoid war with India and improve relations with the neighbouring country, Pakistan must stop the daily routine of sending trained militants to it," Abdullah said while talking to the media at Mulanpur Dakha, 25 km from here.

The NC leader suggested that representatives of both the countries should sit together and sort out the matter.

He said, "Even after war, problems (between countries) are always sorted out through negotiations."