JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Police today appealed to the public to avoid thronging the Sunjwan Army camp area where an encounter between the Army and terrorists was underway.

Six persons, including five armymen and the father of a jawan, died while five others were injured in an attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists. At least three JeM terrorists have also been gunned down.

"I appeal to the public here not to throng the encounter sites. Several people had gathered here," Superintendent of Police, Jammu (South), Sandeep Chaudhary said while speaking to reporters here.

He said the gathering of people at the site created problems for the security personnel engaged in the encounter.

It had to be ensured that people are not harmed and kept away, he said.

Please avoid coming to encounter sites, he said.

Chaudhary also appealed to people to maintain communal harmony. "If some miscreants are engaged in creating communal tension, they will be taken to task," he said.

Five armymen including two JCOs and the father of an army-man died and at least three militants of the JeM were killed in the gun-battle following the attack by a group of heavily armed men on the Army camp in Sunjwan in Jammu city.