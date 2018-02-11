PORT BLAIR: The District Administration of South Andaman as part of its zero-tolerance policy towards encroachment on government land and in pursuance to its continuous effort for slashing the list of encroachers, has cautioned the general public to refrain from unauthorized activities of encroachment, including in buying and selling at encroached land.

The caution came because of reports of large-scale encroachment in several parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In its effort, the South Andaman District Administration is presently conducting massive drive to remove illegal encroachments from various remote locations.

In one such Eviction Drive conducted on last Wednesday around 4500 Sq.mtrs. of Government land has been re-stored and stern criminal actions are also being taking against the encroachers.

Apart from the above, another Eviction Drive was conducted on 08.02.2018 in the village of Brichgunj, South Andaman by the same Encroachment Eviction team, whereby, a stretch of 300 mtrs. length of Govt. Road has been cleared from encroachment and restored to its original position.

“All those involved in encouraging infringement and encroachment on Government land and doing illegal activities are hereby cautioned to abstain from such acts, failing which, stern and criminal proceedings shall also be initiated against them henceforth,” the caution issued by District Administration office said here today.

The District Administration has also cautioned the general public to refrain from such unauthorized activities and encroachments, including buying and selling encroached land.

Thousands of encroachers are presently waiting for regularization of their encroachment and these encroachers have now also become the deciding factor in Andaman’s most of the elections.