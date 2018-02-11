Woman killed in Pakistan shelling on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district
By IANS | Published: 11th February 2018 09:57 AM |
Last Updated: 11th February 2018 09:57 AM | A+A A- |
JAMMU: A woman was killed in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said on Sunday.
The 65-year old victim was critically injured by a mortar fired by the Pakistan Army in Mendhar area on Saturday evening.
"Before she could be hospitalised, the woman succumbed to her injuries," a police official said.
"Pakistani troops used small arms, automatics and mortars to target defence and civilian areas in Mendhar. Indian positions effectively and strongly."