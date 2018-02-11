SRINAGAR: An 18-year-old woman, who was injured during clashes between protesters and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir last month, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital here, police said today.

Saima Wani breathed her last at the SKIMS hospital here after battling for life for 17 days, they said.

On January 24, two militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces.

A 17-year-old boy, Shakir Ahmad, was killed and two women, including Wani, were injured during the clashes between protesters and the security forces near the encounter site.