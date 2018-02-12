HYDERABAD: An executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Monday said that he might lodge a complaint against Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi for his offensive statement against AIMPLB.

“This is very sad. In my own personal capacity, I will, if possible, lodge a complaint against him over this statement. This is my view, not AIMPLB’s,” Arif Masood from AIMPLB told ANI.

Masood was responding to Wasim Rizvi’s statement calling AIMPLB as one of the subsidiaries of terror groups operating in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“The hardliners have taken hold of the Muslim Personal Law Board, and the hardliners are linked with the likes of Zakir Naik, Abu Baghdadi, and Bin Laden. This chain of hardliners around the globe is supporting terrorism in one way or another,” Rizvi told ANI.

Rizvi made the above statement after the AIMPLB removed its executive member Moulana Salman Hasni Nadvi for supporting the construction of Ram Temple on the disputed land in Ayodhya.

Rizvi also said that the allegation made by AIMPLB on Nadvi proves that it “is not ready to agree with Indian laws, the Indian Constitution, and the decisions of the court.”