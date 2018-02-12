HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi today hit out at those advocating that Muslims give up their claim over the land where the Babri mosque stood before its demolition.

"You say peace will prevail (if Muslims give up their claim). Shall we give up Masjid-e-Aqsa (in Jerusalem)?" he said, without naming anybody.

The Hyderabad MP's remarks came in the backdrop of noted cleric Maulana Syed Salman Husain Nadvi's remarks that shifting of a mosque is possible according to the Sharia (Islamic law).

Owaisi was addressing a public meeting after the conclusion of the 26th Plenary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) last night.

The AIMPLB yesterday approved Nadvi's "decision to quit" as its executive member, days after he met Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over the Ayodhya dispute and said at the board's meeting that shifting of a mosque is possible under the Islamic law.

The Babri Masjid would remain a mosque till eternity and Muslims could never exchange the land for the masjid, the Board said yesterday.

Referring to the the issue of triple talaq, on which the NDA government has brought a bill, Owaisi alleged interference in the Muslim personal law.

The Lok Sabha MP alleged the NDA government has failed on various fronts, including managing the economy.