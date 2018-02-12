AGARTALA: The body of a BJP booth leader, who went missing on Saturday last, was found hanging from a tree in Tripura which goes to Assembly poll on February 18, police said today.

The body of Madhusudhan Deb was found hanging from a tree near an old age home at Barjala area, 8 km from Agartala, last evening.

BJP spokesperson Mrinal Kanti Deb on Saturday alleged that Deb was missing from his Ramnagar residence and an FIR was lodged with the Ramnagar police station.

BJP president Amit Shah, who is in Tripura today, alleged that CPI-M activists had killed him.

Abhijit Saptarshi, SP of West Tripura district, said preliminary investigation had revealed that he committed suicide and no foul play was suspected.

Saptarshi said that post mortem examination of the body was done, but the report was yet to be available.