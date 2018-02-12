JHANSI: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Sunday said she will not contest any elections in the future though she will continue to work for the party.

Addressing the media here, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said she had decided to opt out of the electoral arena due to advancing age and health issues.

The MP from Jhansi said she was a two-time Member of Parliament and since she had done a lot of party work, her health had been affected.

The BJP leader said she had been facing problems with her knees and back pain.

Uma Bharti earlier represented Khajuraho in Parliament.