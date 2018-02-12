SRINAGAR: A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants, who took shelter in a building in Karan Nagar area of the city after their attempt to strike a CRPF camp was foiled early today, officials said.

A CRPF jawan was killed during the exchange of fire in the heart of the city, reports ANI.

"The sentry at the camp noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. He challenged them and opened fire," a spokesman of the CRPF said.

The militants fled from the spot and took shelter in a under-construction house nearby, the officials said.

The building has been cordoned off by the CRPF.

According to senior CRPF officials, there were two militants.

Intermittent exchange of fire was reported and the CRPF moved in more troops to ensure that the militants do not escape.

The incident comes two days after Jaish-e-Mohammad militants attacked an Army camp in Sunjuwan area of Jammu, killing six people including five soldiers, with the army operation to flush out the heavily-armed militants from the 36 Brigade military station at continued for the last two days, gunning down three militants. The militants belonged from Jaish's Afzal Guru Squad.