JAMMU: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is visiting Jammu on Monday even as the anti-terror operation inside the Sunjuwan army camp here is still going on, army said.

"The Defence Minister will visit the injured soldiers and civilians at the Satwari army hospital here. She will also meet the families of martyred soldiers and injured persons.

Sitharaman will be briefed on the security situation in the wake of the Sunjuwan terror attack, informed sources said.

The army chief, General Bipin Rawat, who arrived here on Sunday flew back to New Delhi on Monday.

The anti-terror operation inside the Sunjuwan army camp has been continuing for the last three days as it has not been officially called off so far.

Three terrorists were killed by the army during the operation that has now been on for over 50 hours.

Five soldiers and a civilian were killed by terrorists, who entered the army camp around 4.45 a.m. on Saturday.

Ten people, including six women and children, were injured in the attack by the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorists, who were wearing army fatigues.

Initial reports had said four JeM terrorists had entered the two buildings of the Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) quarters after hurling grenades and using a heavy volume of automatic gunfire on Saturday.

"The operation against terrorists is still going on. It will only be called off after the area is completely sanitised," the defence sources said.