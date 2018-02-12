NEW DELHI: Eleven chief ministers have criminal cases registered against them and 25 are crorepatis, said a report on Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis tops the list with 22 criminal cases, out of which three are serious criminal cases.

While Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan is on the second spot with 11 criminal cases against him, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal is in the third position with 10 criminal cases. However, as far as the serious criminal cases are concerned, Kejriwal is on number one with four cases.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) released their latest report which says, “Out of the all 31 Chief Ministers analysed from State Assemblies and Union Territories, 11 (35 percent) Chief Ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves.”

According to the report; Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Telangana Chief Minister K.C. Rao, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh have criminal cases registered against them.

Out of 11 chief ministers, only Chandrababu Naidu, V. Narayanasamy, and Mehbooba Mufti do not have serious criminal cases registered against them.

The serious criminal cases are related to murder, attempt to murder, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, and criminal intimidation etcetera.

On personal wealth front, 25 chief ministers out of 31 are crorepatis.

Chandrababu Naidu is the wealthiest chief minister with declared assets of Rs. 177 crore.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is on second spot and Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh is on the third place with assets of Rs 129 crore and 48 crore respectively.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar is the poorest among all the chief ministers with assests of Rs. 26 lakh only. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti have second and third lowest assets at Rs. 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively.

The ADR and the NEW prepared the report after analysing the self-sworn affidavits of current Chief Ministers in State Assemblies and Union Territories across the nation.

These are the latest affidavits which were filed by them prior to contesting the elections to the State Assemblies/Union Territories.