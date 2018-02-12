SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday called for India-Pakistan talks, quickly adding that she will be dubbed "anti-national" by TV channels for making the appeal.

"Dialogue with Pakistan is necessary if we are to end bloodshed (in the state)," Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

"I know I will be labelled anti-national by news anchors tonight but that doesn't matter. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are suffering. We have to talk because war is not an option."

The Chief Minister's appeal comes amid a spurt in militant violence in the state as well as unending border clashes between Indian and Pakistani militaries.

