SRINAGAR: An attempt by militants to strike a CRPF camp was foiled early today in Karan Nagar area of the city, an official said.

"The sentry at the camp noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. He challenged them and opened fire as well," a spokesman of the CRPF said.

The militants fled from the spot, the spokesman said.

The militants have taken shelter in a house which have been cordoned off by the CRPF.

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter underway at CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar. 23 Bn CRPF engaged in firing

Intermittent exchange of fire was reported and the CRPF moved in more troops to ensure that the militants do not escape.

The incident comes two days after Jaish-e-Mohammad militants attacked an Army camp in Sunjuwan area of Jammu, killing six people including five soldiers, with the army operation to flush out the heavily-armed militants from the 36 Brigade military station at continued for the last two days, gunning down three militants. The militants belonged from Jaish's Afzal Guru Squad.