SRINAGAR: As the search operation against heavily armed Jaish-e-Mohammad militants in Indian Army's 36th brigade station at Jammu's Sunjuwan entered the third day on Monday, an encounter has broken out between militants and security forces near a CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar area.

So far, one paramilitary jawan has been killed in the heavy exchange of fire.

The latest showdown started after the CRPF personnel repulsed the militant attack outside their camp.

CRPF spokesman in Srinagar said that two militants, armed with AK-47 rifles and carrying bags attempted to barge into the 23rd battalion CRPF camp at Karan Nagar early this morning.

He said that the sentries deployed on guard in the camp fired towards the militants, who fled away from the spot.

The spokesman also added that the paramilitary men launched a cordon and search operation in the area and trapped the militants in a building close to the camp.

Jammu & Kashmir: Latest #Visuals from Srinagar's Karan Nagar where an encounter is underway at a CRPF camp ( Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/klOw6GVs4W — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018

The encounter started as the militants fired on security personnel, who responded strongly. The faceoff is still going on, with Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir and more CRPF men have rushed to the site. The jawan, belonging to CRPF'S 49 Battalion, suffered injuries and died hours later, the force said.

The security men have cordoned off the entire area.

On the other hand, the Sunjuwan camp, which was stormed by Jaish on Saturday morning, still going through the sanitation process.

“The search and sanitization operation is going on,” Defence spokesman Colonel N N Josh told New Indian Express this morning.

So far nine people including five army men, a civilian and three Jaish militants have been killed while 10 others including two army officers injured in the gunfight.

(With Inputs from PTI)