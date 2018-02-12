SRI NAGAR: The army operation to flush out the heavily-armed Jaish-e-Mohammad militants from the 36 Brigade military station at Sunjuwan in Jammu continued for the second day on Sunday, as the death toll in the attack rose to nine. Among the dead were five soldiers, a civilian and three militants.

Besides them, 10 people, including four security personnel, were injured. Late in the evening, Defence spokesman Colonel N N Joshi confirmed to The New Indian Express that the operation against the militants was still going on.

Among the troops involved in flushing out the militants of the Jaish-e-Mohammad’s Afzal Guru Squad are the army’s Quick Reaction Teams, para commandos and specially-trained commandos flown in from Udhampur and Himachal Pradesh. Helicopters and tanks have also been pressed into service.

Sanitisation and combing operations were going on when the last reports poured in, Joshi said, adding that three of the militants who entered the army camp from the rear side around 4:45 am on Saturday have been killed.

“All three were wearing army combat fatigues and carrying AK-56 rifles, ammunition and grenades,” he said. During the clearance operation on Sunday, the army recovered the bodies of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), two jawans and an elderly man, who is the father of a soldier, from the residential quarters.

Two JCOs, three jawans, a civilian and three militants were killed in the attack. All the five army men and civilian killed were from Jammu and Kashmir.

Locals keep personnel fed

Locals have been frequenting the army camp to serve meals and snacks to personnel camped there. “We want to contribute to the nation,” one of them said