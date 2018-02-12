JAMMU: An army jawan, who was injured in cross-border shelling by Pakistan, died at a military hospital in Udhamur district of Jammu and Kashmir today, taking the toll in the incidents of ceasefire violations this year to 20, an official said.

Gunner Kishore Kumar Munna had suffered splinter injuries in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control in Shahpur sector of Poonch district on February 4 and was taken to the command military hospital at Udhampur for specialised treatment, an army officer said.

After battling for life for a week at the hospital, the jawan, who was from Barmaha village of Chautham in Bihar, breathed his last today, he said.

He said a ceremonial farewell with full military honours would be held at Nagrota here tomorrow following which the mortal remains of the jawan would be take to Patna in an aircraft and then to his home town via road on February 13.

Munna is survived by his mother Tolu Devi, the officer said adding, he was a brave and sincere soldier.

"The nation wijll always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," he said.

With his death, the toll in the Pakistani shelling from across the LoC and International Border (IB) has gone up to 20, which include nine civilians. Over 75 people were also injured in such incidents.