Security personnel take positions during an encounter with the militants who were sheltering in a building near a CRPF camp at Karra Nagar in Srinagar on Monday. | PTI

SRINAGAR: The alert CRPF men foiled Lashkar-e-Toiba’s fidayeen attack on their camp in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday and engaged militants in a gunfight near an adjoining building in which a CRPF jawan was killed and a policeman injured.

CRPF spokesman in Srinagar, Rajesh Yadav, said some AK-47 borne militants and carrying bags attempted to barge into the CRPF’s 23 bn camp at Karan Nagar area of uptown Srinagar at around 4 am today.

He said the alert sentries fired towards the militants, who ran away.

The CRPF men chased the militants, who took refuge in a nearby three-storey concrete building. The militants lobbed grenades and fired from automatic weapons towards the security men.

Immediately after the shoot-out, J&K police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) and CRPF commandos were rushed to the spot to take on the militants and flush them out from the building.

The security personnel also laid siege around the area to prevent militants from escaping. The locals were also evacuated from the area.

The intermittent gunfire and explosions rattled the area throughout the day.

IG CRPF Ravideep Singh Sahi told New Indian Express that CRPF jawan was killed and a policeman injured in the day long gunfight.

The deceased CRPF jawan was identified as Mujahid Khan of 49 Bn.

He said two militants are holed up in the three-storey building and intermittently firing on the security forces.

“The operation to flush out the militants will continue in the night also,” Sahi said.

The area, where the gunfight is going on, is close to SMHS hospital, where from a top Lashkar-e-Toiba militant Naveed Jhatt alias Abu Hunzullah escaped from police captivity last week after a shoot-out in which two policemen guarding him were killed.

Lashkar-e-Toiba’s Kashmir chief Mehmood Shah in an emailed statement claimed that militants of the outfit were involved in the ongoing gunfight in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar.

The attack comes two days after heavily armed militants of Afzal Guru Squad of Jaish-e-Mohammad stormed the heavily fortified 36 brigade military station at Sanjwan, Jammu.

Nine people including five army men, civilian and three attackers have been killed while 11 others including two army officers injured in.

Meanwhile, unknown gunmen today shot dead a separatist activist in the Beerwah area of central Kashmir's Budgam district today.

A police official said Hurriayt activist Mohammad Yousuf Nadeem was shot dead by gunmen after intercepting him at Charangam village in Budgam district.

“He was travelling in a passenger cab from Budgam to Beerwah when he was intercepted by two gunmen and shot,” he said.

He said Yousuf sustained bullet injuries in head and back and was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

No group has claimed responsibility for the killing.