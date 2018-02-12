Jharkhand: Eight killed, 2 injured after vehicle falls into river
By ANI | Published: 12th February 2018 11:10 AM |
DUMKA: At least eight people were killed and two were seriously injured after a vehicle fell into a river in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, on Monday.
The deceased are yet to be identified, while the injured are admitted in Sadar Hospital for treatment.
The reason for the accident is yet to be known.
As of now, the police are on the spot and investigating the matter.