ALLAHABAD: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested the main accused in the death of a law student of Allahabad University.

The 26-year-old, Dilip Saroj, who was thrashed by a group of people during an argument in Katra Bazar was pursuing law in Allahabad University.

The incident came to light after a video of it went viral on the social media.

"A special team of Allahabad had arrested Munna Singh Chauhan who had attacked Dilip several times with a rod," said SSP Akash Kulhari.

The police had also identified, Vijay Shankar, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) with the Railways as one of the attackers.

On Saturday, Saroj and his friends went out for dinner at the restaurant when they had an argument with the attackers which later turned violent, said the police.