NEW DELHI: Close on the heels of a row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks triggered by Renuka Chowdhury's laughter in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress today posted a video accusing the BJP and its leaders of harbouring a "misogynistic" attitude.

"Misogyny runs deep within the BJP and PM Modi's statements are a classic example of this deplorable mindset," said a tweet posted along with the video with the hashtag "#MisogynisticModi" on the Congress Twitter handle.

The video shows Modi's remarks in the Rajya Sabha over Chowdhury's laughter, his reported statement on Sonia Gandhi and his "50-crore girlfriend" remark about Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's wife, Sunanda Pushkar, as well as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks terming marriage a "contract".

"How can women of India hope for equality under the leadership of misogynists," the video, which also carried statements of BJP leaders such as Arun Jaitley and Mahesh Sharma, asked.

The BJP dubbed it a "flippant message" produced by a "Bgrade video production house".

Misogyny runs deep within the BJP and PM Modi's statements are a classic example of this deplorable mindset. #MisogynisticModi pic.twitter.com/81u6JC4kyj — Congress (@INCIndia) February 12, 2018

"Ever since Rahul Gandhi has taken over as the Congress president, the party has given up on serious political commentary on important issues and is functioning as a B-grade video production house with a flippant message. The party is now operating at the level of Rahul Gandhi's IQ," said BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao.

Last week, Modi had said in Parliament that Chowdhury's laughter -- sparked by his remark that Aadhaar was mooted by the NDA -- reminded him of the epic serial, ‘Ramayana’.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju had posted a video clip from the TV serial, showing Surpanakha, the sister of Ravana, laughing aloud.