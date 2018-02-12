AURANGABAD: NCP leader Dhananjay Munde Sunday took potshots at former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane who recently quit the Congress and is awaiting his induction in the BJP-led NDA government in the state.

Munde, Leader of Opposition in state Legislative Council, said Rane got nothing after quitting the Congress.

Munde was in the city to participate in a "pakoda" protest organised by his party against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reported remarks that frying the snack was also a form of employment for the youth.

Hitting back at Munde, Rane said the former is still a greenhorn in politics.

"Munde is very young and is not capable of speaking against me. If I will start replying, it would be difficult for him," Rane told reporters tonight.

After quitting the Congress, Rane had last October floated a political outfit Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha (MSP) which subsequently became part of the NDA.

Rane was reportedly assured a Cabinet berth by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Rane said the BJP-led government would not fall even if the alliance partner Shiv Sena withdraws support.