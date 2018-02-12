GUWAHATI: The Assam government today asserted that no part of the state would be allowed to be included in any 'proposed Nagalim'.

Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told the Assembly that the state government would never accept inclusion of Assam territory in 'Nagalim'.

He also assured the House that the government would strongly oppose any move to do so in the future also.

He was replying to Opposition Congress MLA Ajanta Neog raising the matter in the Assembly here about media reports that Assam's land would come under proposed 'Nagalim’.

The insurgent group NSCN-IM has been seeking integration of the Naga-inhabited areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur into Nagalim. This has been strongly opposed by the three states, currently ruled by the BJP.

The Assam minister said the state government’s attention has been drawn to media reports and to the issue being raised by organisations about a purported move to include Assam territory in 'proposed Nagalim' as part of the peace pact.

On the border dispute with Nagaland, the minister claimed that the neighbouring state was not "cooperating with Assam in maintaining peace and status quo along the 512.1 kilometre-long inter-state boundary."

He alleged Nagaland has been attempting encroachment of Assam land with the latest major instance being of setting up a sub-division inside Assam in November last year, Patowary said Assam government has been successfully and firmly resisting such attempts.

The minister was hopeful the border dispute would be settled soon as the Supreme Court was dealing with it.