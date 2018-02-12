NEW DELHI:People wanting to book special trains, coaches and saloons will now have to pay more with the Indian Railways levying an extra facilitation charge and making a single window online booking system for all such services to ensure transparency.

The Railway Board has made it mandatory that all bookings for special trains, coaches and saloons shall be made online by Railway PSU Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on behalf of an individual, party or government agency. Till now, booking were made manually at zonal railways.

Now, a charge of 5 per cent on the total fare shall be levied, over and above a 30 per cent service charge on such bookings.

“Special trains, coaches or saloons are booked by people for wedding parties, religious congregations and by some sects that want saloons for their leaders,” said a senior Railways Ministry official.

“No concession shall be allowed for booking of special trains. Charges shall be recovered in full even for children, senior citizens and students. Existing rules of concession applicable for Kisan specials and industrial worker specials will continue,” said the order issued by Railway Board.