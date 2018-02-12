RAICHUR: Continuing his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said he should speak about allegations of corruption against BJP president Amit Shah's son.

Gandhi, who is on day three of his Janashirvad Yatra in poll-bound Karnataka, said the prime minister should look "left and right" before talking of corruption.

"If you want to talk about corruption, talk a bit about Amit Shah son's corruption. How he made Rs 80 crore out of Rs 50,000 in three months. You should also be telling this to the country," he said.

Amit Shah has rejected allegations of corruption against his son Jay Shah, who has filed a criminal defamation suit against the news portal which claimed his business fortunes had zoomed after the BJP came to power in 2014.

Addressing people who had gathered to welcome him before he continued his campaign in the state's Hyderabad-Karnataka region, Gandhi also lashed out at BJP leaders in the state.

"Modiji you talk of corruption. Modiji, if you have some time after talking of the past, look at your left and right sides... On one side is (B S) Yeddyurappa who has been to the jail. On the other side, as many as four (former) ministers who went to jail... and behind, 11 leaders who had to resign on charges of corruption," he said.

Gandhi said Modi had "failed" to create jobs and address farmer distress.

"Modiji, people of this country gave you work, farmers had given you work, youth had told you that our competition is with China. China provides job to 50,000 youths in 24 hours. Modiji has failed," he said.

Addressing roadside meetings in Raichur district, the Congress president also said farmers had asked the prime minister for help.

"I had personally gone to his office and requested him to waive their loans, Narendra Modi did not even utter a word and he kept quiet."

He referred to the loan waiver announced by the Karnataka government and said it was the Congress that had done so.

Start giving jobs to the youth, start helping farmers by waiving their loan. You don't have much time. One year is left... Heard you are even planning to advance elections.

Start working, stop giving excuses," he said.

Gandhi also took a jibe at Modi likening him to a cricketer, who bats looking at the wicketkeeper without knowing from where the ball is coming.

Travelling in a customised bus along with other leaders from the state, Gandhi was greeted by party workers and people who lined up on both sides of the road at various places.

Referring to various initiatives of the Congress government like Article 371(J) of the Constitution, giving special status for Hyderabad-Karnataka region, farm loan waiver, employment to youths, Gandhi said, "We will work even better in the coming years on being voted to power."

Addressing a public meeting at Sindhanur yesterday, he had said, "If Sachin Tendulkar would have batted looking at the wicketkeeper, could he have scored a single run? Our prime minister is such a cricketer who looks at the wicketkepeer and does not know from where the ball is coming from," he said.

The Hyderabad-Karnataka region comprises the districts of Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari and Kalaburagi which were part of the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state till 1948.