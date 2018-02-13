AHMEDABAD:The Indian Coast Guard today apprehended seven Pakistani fishermen and seized their boat for venturing into Indian waters off Gujarat coast.

"The fishing boat, 'Al-Hilal', was detected inside Indian waters around 16 nautical miles off the coast of Jakhau in Kutch region by the Indian Coast Guard Ship 'MeeraBen'," a defence statement said.

The boat, with seven crew members on board, was eventually intercepted and brought ashore for investigation along with the seven crew members, it said.

In December last year, six Pak fishermen were nabbed by the Coast Guard for catching the fish inside Indian waters after crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Earlier in November, as many as 15 Pakistani fishermen on two boats were apprehended by the Coast Guard for venturing into Indian waters off Gujarat coast.