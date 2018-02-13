NEW DELHI: The CPM draft political resolution released Tuesday rules out any political alliance or partners in a united front with the Congress.

The draft resolution will come up for discussion during party Congress in April this year in Hyderabad. State units can move amendments to the draft resolution in next two months.

The political differences between party general secretary Sitaram Yechury and party leader Prakash Karat are wide open. With new draft out, Yechury faction is likely move amendments for having an alliance with the Congress in general elections in 2019.

"The main task is to defeat the BJP and it's allies by rallying all the secular and democratic forces. However, this has to be done without having an understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress party," said the draft.

According to sources, the draft contradicts on political lines as it also says that "appropriate electoral tactics to maximise the pooling of the anti-BJP votes should be adopted based on the above political line of the party".

"How can BJP be defeated by other opposition parties without having an alliance with the Congress," sources added.

The draft further says that the political representative of the big bourgeoisie at present in our country are the BJP and the Congress.

"Based on our programmatic understanding, the Congress represents the interests of the big bourgeoisie and landlords and adopts pro-imperialist policies. Therefore, we cannot have a tactical line which treats them as allies or partners in united front," says the 80-page draft.

It further said that the party's tactical approach should be to co-operate with the Congress and other secular opposition parties in parliament on agreed issues.