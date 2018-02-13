Fire breaks out in Mumbai’s godown; no casualties yet
Published: 13th February 2018
Last Updated: 13th February 2018 06:50 AM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: Fire broke out in a godown at Khan Compound in Mumbai’s Mumbra area on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
Three fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
A team of Mumbai Police and the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) has also reached the spot to take a stock of the situation.
No causality has been reported till now.