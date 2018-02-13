KOHIMA: Nagaland’s Former chief minister and leader of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Neiphiu Rio was declared elected unopposed from the Northern Angami II constituency as his opponent Naga People's Front (NPF) candidate withdrew his nomination yesterday.

Rio is the chief ministerial Candidate of the NDPP and was contesting from Northern Angami II constituency under Kohima district.

With this, a total of 195 candidates, including five women are in the fray for upcoming polls scheduled to be held on February 27.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer, Abhijit Sinha assured a free and fair election in the state.

VVPAT machine along with EVMs will be used in all the polling stations for casting the votes.