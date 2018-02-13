On Monday, The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) released their latest report on the financial status of all Chief Ministers across 29 states and two Union Territories in India.

While the analysis found that the average asset of all chief ministers is Rs 16.18 crore while as many as 25 (81%) of them are crorepatis.

Andhra Pradesh's Nara Chandrababu Naidu is the wealthiest Chief Minister with declared assets of Rs. 177 crore, followed by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Punjab's Captain Amarinder Singh with Rs 129 crore and 48 crores respectively.

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms, the three ‘poorest’ CMs are Tripura’s Manik Sarkar with assets worth Rs 26 lakh, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Rs 30 lakh) and Mehbooba (Rs 55 lakh).

Full Assets Details of Chief Ministers of India

S.No. Name State/Union Territory Party Name Total Declared Assets (Rs) PAN Given Criminal cases (IPC) 1 Nara Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh TDP 177 Crore+ Yes - 2 Pema Khandu Arunachal Pradesh INC 129 Crore+ Yes - 3 Amarinder Singh Punjab INC 48 Crore+ Yes 21 charges (10 serious) 4 Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao Telangana TRS 15 Crore+ Yes 9 charges (1 serious) 5 Mukul Sangma Meghalaya INC 14 Crore+ Yes - 6 Siddaramaiah Karnataka INC 13 Crore+ Yes - 7 Naveen Patnaik Odisha BJD 12 Crore+ Yes - 8 Pawan Kumar Chamling Sikkim SDF 10 Crore+ Yes - 9 Velu Narayanasamy Puducherry INC 9 Crore+ Yes 2 charges 10 Lal Thanhawla Mizoram INC 9 Crore+ Yes - 11 Vijay Ramniklal Rupani Gujarat BJP 9 Crore+ Yes - 12 Edappadi K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu AIADMK 7 Crore+ Yes - 13 Manohar Gopalkrishna Prabhu Parrikar Goa BJP 6 Crore+ Yes - 14 Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh BJP 6 Crore+ Yes - 15 Raman Singh Chhattisgarh BJP 5 Crore+ Yes - 16 Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra BJP 4 Crore+ Yes 81 charges (3 serious) 17 Vasundhara Raje Rajasthan BJP 4 Crore+ Yes 18 Jai Ram Thakur Himachal Pradesh BJP 3 Crore+ Yes 19 Arvind Kejriwal Delhi AAP 2 Crore+ Yes 47 charges (4 serious) 20 TR Zeliang Nagaland NPF 1 Crore+ No - 21 Sarbananda Sonowal Assam BJP 1 Crore+ Yes - 22 Nitish Kumar Bihar JD(U) 1 Crore+ Yes 5 charges (2 serious) 23 Nongthombam Biren Singh Manipur BJP 1 Crore+ Yes - 24 Trivendra Singh Rawat Uttarakhand BJP 1 Crore+ Yes - 25 Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala CPI(M) 1 Crore+ Yes 45 charges (1 serious) 26 Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh BJP 95 lakh+ Yes 6 charges (1 serious) 27 Raghubar Das Jharkhand BJP 72 lakh+ Yes 23 charges (2 serious) 28 Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana BJP 61 Lacs+ Yes - 29 Mehbooba Mufti Sayeed Jammu And

Kashmir JKPDP 55 Lacs+ Yes 1 charge 30 Mamata Banerjee West Bengal TMC 30 Lacs+ Yes - 31 Manik Sarkar Tripura CPI(M) 26 Lacs+ No -

Highlighting the skewed gender ratio in politics, only three (10 per cent) CMs are women among the total 31 analysed. Age-wise analysis showed that Khandu, at 35 years, is the youngest CM followed by Fadnavis (44 years) and Adityanath (45 years).

(With inputs from ANI)