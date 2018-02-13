From Chandrababu Naidu to Mamata Banerjee: Here is the complete list of how rich our chief ministers are
On Monday, The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) released their latest report on the financial status of all Chief Ministers across 29 states and two Union Territories in India.
While the analysis found that the average asset of all chief ministers is Rs 16.18 crore while as many as 25 (81%) of them are crorepatis.
Andhra Pradesh's Nara Chandrababu Naidu is the wealthiest Chief Minister with declared assets of Rs. 177 crore, followed by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Punjab's Captain Amarinder Singh with Rs 129 crore and 48 crores respectively.
According to the Association for Democratic Reforms, the three ‘poorest’ CMs are Tripura’s Manik Sarkar with assets worth Rs 26 lakh, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Rs 30 lakh) and Mehbooba (Rs 55 lakh).
Full Assets Details of Chief Ministers of India
|S.No.
|Name
|State/Union Territory
|
Party Name
|
Total Declared Assets (Rs)
|PAN Given
|
Criminal cases (IPC)
|1
|Nara Chandrababu Naidu
|Andhra Pradesh
|TDP
|177 Crore+
|Yes
|-
|2
|Pema Khandu
|Arunachal Pradesh
|INC
|129 Crore+
|Yes
|-
|3
|Amarinder Singh
|Punjab
|INC
|48 Crore+
|Yes
|21 charges (10 serious)
|4
|Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao
|Telangana
|TRS
|15 Crore+
|Yes
|
9 charges (1 serious)
|5
|Mukul Sangma
|Meghalaya
|INC
|14 Crore+
|Yes
|-
|6
|Siddaramaiah
|Karnataka
|INC
|13 Crore+
|Yes
|-
|7
|Naveen Patnaik
|Odisha
|BJD
|12 Crore+
|Yes
|-
|8
|Pawan Kumar Chamling
|Sikkim
|SDF
|10 Crore+
|Yes
|-
|9
|Velu Narayanasamy
|Puducherry
|INC
|9 Crore+
|Yes
|2 charges
|10
|Lal Thanhawla
|Mizoram
|INC
|9 Crore+
|Yes
|-
|11
|Vijay Ramniklal Rupani
|Gujarat
|BJP
|9 Crore+
|Yes
|-
|12
|Edappadi K Palaniswami
|Tamil Nadu
|AIADMK
|7 Crore+
|Yes
|-
|13
|Manohar Gopalkrishna Prabhu Parrikar
|Goa
|BJP
|6 Crore+
|Yes
|-
|14
|Shivraj Singh Chouhan
|Madhya Pradesh
|BJP
|6 Crore+
|Yes
|-
|15
|Raman Singh
|Chhattisgarh
|BJP
|5 Crore+
|Yes
|-
|16
|Devendra Fadnavis
|Maharashtra
|BJP
|4 Crore+
|Yes
|81 charges (3 serious)
|17
|Vasundhara Raje
|Rajasthan
|BJP
|4 Crore+
|Yes
|18
|Jai Ram Thakur
|Himachal Pradesh
|BJP
|3 Crore+
|Yes
|19
|Arvind Kejriwal
|Delhi
|AAP
|2 Crore+
|Yes
|47 charges (4 serious)
|20
|TR Zeliang
|Nagaland
|NPF
|1 Crore+
|No
|-
|21
|Sarbananda Sonowal
|Assam
|BJP
|1 Crore+
|Yes
|-
|22
|Nitish Kumar
|Bihar
|JD(U)
|1 Crore+
|Yes
|5 charges (2 serious)
|23
|Nongthombam Biren Singh
|Manipur
|BJP
|1 Crore+
|Yes
|-
|24
|Trivendra Singh Rawat
|Uttarakhand
|BJP
|1 Crore+
|Yes
|-
|25
|Pinarayi Vijayan
|Kerala
|CPI(M)
|1 Crore+
|Yes
|45 charges (1 serious)
|26
|Yogi Adityanath
|Uttar Pradesh
|BJP
|95 lakh+
|Yes
|6 charges (1 serious)
|27
|Raghubar Das
|Jharkhand
|BJP
|72 lakh+
|Yes
|23 charges (2 serious)
|28
|Manohar Lal Khattar
|Haryana
|BJP
|61 Lacs+
|Yes
|-
|29
|Mehbooba Mufti Sayeed
|Jammu And
Kashmir
|JKPDP
|55 Lacs+
|Yes
|1 charge
|30
|Mamata Banerjee
|West Bengal
|TMC
|30 Lacs+
|Yes
|-
|31
|Manik Sarkar
|Tripura
|CPI(M)
|26 Lacs+
|No
|-
Highlighting the skewed gender ratio in politics, only three (10 per cent) CMs are women among the total 31 analysed. Age-wise analysis showed that Khandu, at 35 years, is the youngest CM followed by Fadnavis (44 years) and Adityanath (45 years).
