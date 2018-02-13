NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir amid back to back terror attacks at army and paramilitary installation in the Valley.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain briefed Singh at his residence here.

While officials remained tightlipped on the deliberations during the hour-long meeting, sources said the issue casualties of the security forces in targeted attacks by the Pakistan-sponsored terror groups figured prominently.

Three terrorists had entered the Sunjwan camp of the Army in Jammu on Saturday killing five army personnel and a civilian. The security forces subsequently neutralised all the three terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

On Monday, at least two terrorists sought to storm the 23 Battalion Headquarter of the CRPF at Karan Nagar in Srinagar but an alert sentry fired on the approaching militants and the exchange of fire one constable of the paramilitary was killed.

A Parliamentary panel had last year slammed the Intelligence agencies for their failure in preventing the terror attacks on defence installations. The panel had highlighted that terror attacks in Pathankot (Punjab), Uri, Nagrota, Pampore and Baramulla (2016) have exposed the intelligence agencies that failed to provide actionable inputs.

The panel also underscored possible failure of the Army and the BSF in foiling infiltration attempts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir as a result of which there was a spurt in infiltration.

“The committee takes note of the fact that more than a year has passed since the Pathankot attack occurred, however, the investigation of that attack has not been completed by NIA. Moreover, no analysis seems to have been done into the failure of the intelligence agencies to provide credible and actionable inputs regarding attacks at Pathankot, Uri, Pampore, Baramulla and Nagrota. The Committee feels that these attacks have exposed the deficiencies of our intelligence agencies,” according to Parliamentary committee report on “Border Security Capacity Building and Institutions.”