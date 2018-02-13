NEW DELHI: The Union human resources development ministry has received huge—more than 22,000—queries from school and college students for an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will guide students on how to deal with anxiety and stress related to examinations.

The event titled “Pareeksha Pe Charcha”, which follows the release of a book penned by the PM -“Exam Warriors”, is scheduled to be held on February 16 in New Delhi.

Officials in the HRD ministry said that students across the country had been invited to send in their queries at https://www.mygov.inask/making-exams-fun-chat-pm-narendra-modi and the selected questions will be directly answered by the PM.

Sources said that about 2,000 school and college students, with their teachers and principals, would participate directly in the programme and it will also reach about 10 crore school and university students across India through the use of electronic and web media.

“Through the website we had asked school students from Classes IX to XII and college students to ask questions about handling exam stress and the response has been overwhelming within a few days. We expect numbers to grow further in a couple of days,” an HRD official said.

“ A committee of experts set up by the HRD ministry will go through the questions select some of them. The students whose questions are selected will be approached to ask the same before a TV camera and the clipping will be played at the event where the PM will answer them,” the official added.

Central Board of Secondary Education, under the HRD ministry has also issued circulars to affiliated schools saying that the programme will be broadcast live by Doordarshan, All India Radio, websites of the PMO, HRD ministry, Mygov.in as well as the ministry's YouTube channel, Facebook Live and Swayamprabha channel.

The circular said students from Class VI onwards should view the event.

"All schools are requested to make necessary arrangements in the school to enable the students to view/hear the telecast/broadcast, through any one of the modes mentioned above," read the circular.

“Barring West Bengal and some southern states we hope that the program will be telecast in CBSE schools all over the country,” an official said.