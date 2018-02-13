RISHIKESH: A 36-year-old man was arrested on charges of sexually exploiting an Irish woman for years after promising to marry her and duping her of nearly Rs 4 lakh, police said today.

Vivek Awasthi was arrested from Tapovan area of the town late last night on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman from Ireland, Muni-ki-Reti Police Station SHO Shanti Prasad Dimri said without disclosing the name of the victim.

The 48-year-old woman accused Awasthi of sexually exploiting her from 2012- 2016 after promising to marry her, he said.

She also accused him of refusing to return her Rs 3.70 lakh, which he had borrowed from her when they were in a relationship, the sub-inspector said.

The man was booked under sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC.